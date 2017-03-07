EMC Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Reopens Skywalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Employees and visitors in downtown Des Moines will now have an easier time getting around the skywalk.

On Tuesday, EMC Insurance leaders cut the ribbon on their new building located on 8th Street. The four-story office building expands the company's facilities and will offer 6,000 square feet of retail space on Walnut Street.

The skywalk connecting the building will reopen, featuring hanging sculptures that mirror the flag in the company's logo.

"Employees are really happy with the skywalk system. They can walk during the winter time and business contacts, people they see, our employees love the skywalk, and so this opens it up to the community," said Harold Capps, Director of Facilities at EMC.

The skywalk reopens on Wednesday at 6 a.m. after two years of detours.

41.607684 -93.628189