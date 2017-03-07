× Highway 69 Re-Opens After Two Killed in Crash Near Indianola

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Highway 69 south of Indianola has opened up again after two people died in a crash early Tuesday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a car and a Hy-Vee semi. Two people were killed in the accident. No names have been released.

The road had been closed between County Road G58 and IA 92 for several hours while officials investigated and cleared the scene. They re-opened the road around 9:20 a.m.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.