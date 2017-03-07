× Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year after a woman was found dead in an apartment late Monday night.

Police were called to 1729 Grand Avenue just before 10:40 p.m. on a report of an injured person. When officers an emergency medical personal responded they found a 45-year-old woman dead in a second floor apartment.

Officers say there were traumatic injuries to the woman’s body.

Several potential witnesses have been taken to the police department to be interviewed.

Police did not release any other information but say they will have an update later Tuesday morning.