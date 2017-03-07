Iowa Attorney General Working to Test Sexual Assault Evidence Kits Across State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Attorney General's Office says the state is ready to move forward on thousands of untested sexual assault evidence kits.

"Our hope is to do justice. Our hope is that we will find perpetrators of sexual abuse, perhaps some of them serial perpetrators, we'll be able to apprehend them and charge them and put them in prison," said Attorney General Tom Miller.

A review of rape kits found that more than 4,200 kits have not yet been tested across the state.

Attorney General Tom Miller says they have developed a tracking system of those kits and are working to prioritize cases. The Division of Criminal Investigation is also working to find private labs to outsource some of the kits.

Victims will be notified if their kit is up for testing, and advocates say it is important to keep victims aware of where their cases stand.

"So along with other statewide partners, like the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline, we will be working around notification with local victim services organizations to make sure that survivors across the state receive adequate information and support as their cases may go forward," said Kerri True-Funk of the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Abuse.

Attorney General Miller hopes to create a second tracking system to follow new sexual assault evidence kits in the future to prevent another backlog.