LifeServe Still in Critical Need of Blood

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The largest blood bank in Iowa is still in critical need of supplies.

LiveServe Blood Center has less than a day's supply of O negative blood and less than a two-day supply of O positive. Officials say, ideally, they would like to have at least a five-day supply of all blood types.

The blood bank held a massive blood drive at the end of February in hopes of boosting supplies and plans to host an O Donor drive on St. Patrick's Day at its Urbandale and Des Moines locations.

LifeServe has been in critical need of the universal blood type since last fall.