Monday Night Storms Cause Power Outages Across Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- More than 12,000 people spent the night without power after winds ripped the roof off of a Waterloo building on Monday.

Debris from the roof landed on an electrical substation, knocking out power in the area. Mid-American crews responded to the scene to restore power to those affected.

Thousands across the state began cleanup without electricity. Alliant Energy responded to outages in southern parts of Iowa, and Mid-American Energy showed over 3,000 residents without power in the Quad Cities area.