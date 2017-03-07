Police: Johnston Teacher’s Legal Counsel Advised Him to Turn Himself In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The Johnston Police Department has released more information regarding what led to the arrest of a high school teacher.

"We, along with the Polk County Attorney's Office, issued warrants for his arrest and was in contact with his legal counsel, and they advised him to turn himself in," said Lieutenant Tyler Tompkins of the Johnston P.D.

Dustin Mead, 33, followed that advice and is now charged with sex abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. Police did not say whether Mead plead his innocence when turning himself in to authorities.

The science teacher and assistant boys soccer coach was placed on leave in January, when the district learned of the allegations against him.

"We were contacted by the school in reference to a teacher having inappropriate contact with a student," said Lt. Tompkins. "We initiated a subsequent investigation, and during the last month or so we have completed the investigation and filed two charges on Dustin Mead."

The investigation is ongoing.