× Police Release Name of Murdered Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police have released the name of a woman they say was murdered late Monday night.

The body of 45-year-old Sheila Keenan was found after police were called to 1729 Grand Avenue just before 10:40 p.m. on a report of an injured person. When officers and emergency medical personal responded they found Keenan dead in a second floor apartment.

Officers say there were traumatic injuries Keenan’s body.

Police made an arrest after interviewing witnesses. Sixty-year-old James Walden Jr. has been charged with first degree murder in the case.

Walden is being held in the Polk County Jail.

This is the city’s eighth homicide of 2017.