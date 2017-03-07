Proposed Gun Bill Approved by House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The House approved a controversial bill regarding gun laws on Tuesday night, sending the bill to the Senate.

The bill creates a Stand Your Ground in Iowa law, making it legal to use deadly force against anyone who unlawfully tries to move you from anywhere you're lawfully allowed to be. The bill also removes restrictions on age for handling handguns, meaning any child would be allowed to use a handgun under the supervision of an adult, and makes information on Iowans who have permit to carry licenses confidential.

Additionally, Iowans could sue cities and counties that create "gun free zones" and would be able to carry a concealed weapon into the State Capitol.