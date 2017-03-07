Proposed Obamacare Replacement Facing Mixed Feedback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is out, and President Trump wants Congress to get it to his desk--a process that will begin in a House committee on Wednesday.

The new healthcare law eliminates the penalty for people who do not have insurance. It also uses tax credits rather than subsidies to help people pay for insurance. Children would still be allowed to remain on the their parents' insurance until they are 26 years old, and insurers would still be required to cover patients with pre-existing conditions.

Lawmakers around the country have mixed opinions regarding the potential impact of the bill.

"Well, Trumpcare is here and you are going to hate it," said Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

Texas Republican Representative Kevin Brady said, "The American Health Care Act transforms power from Washington back to the American people. We restore state control of health care so it can be designed for the families and communities in each state."

New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer believes, "Trumpcare will cost more and you'll get less. It cuts and caps Medicaid, which has expanded health insurance to over 20 million Americans."

"Everybody who's on Medicaid today, we don't kick anybody off. We don't pull the rug out," said Oregon Republican Representative Greg Walden.

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack says the bill will do just the opposite. He released a statement saying the new proposal, "will lead to the rationing of care and strips 40-thousand Iowans of the coverage they currently have." He continued," We cannot go back to a time when Iowa families had to choose between putting food on the table and getting medical care for their children."