× Smokey D’s Wins Big in Texas Competition

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the weekend, people in Texas learned they need to head to Iowa if they want to get a great plate of barbecue.

Des Moines’ own Smokey D’s claimed another major barbecue title on Saturday, being named the overall grand champion at the Rodeo Houston World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

The restaurant also won for best ribs.