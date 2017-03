Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERVILLE, Iowa – A line of strong storms that may have spawned a tornado near Centerville caused some significant damage to a local business.

The storm struck at Wells Manufacturing around 8:30 p.m. and tore off a corner of the building.

Some employees were working at the time, but were able to take shelter in a break room. No injuries were reported.

The company employs about 150 workers and makes audio equipment for vehicles.