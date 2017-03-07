× Two Indianola Residents Die in Highway 65/69 Crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – The names of two people killed in a head-on crash on Highway 65/69 south of Indianola have been released.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. near the 56 mile marker.

A Chrysler 300 driven by 36-year-old Joseph Greubel of Indianola was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and hit a Hy-Vee semi driven by 31-year-old Bruce Sprague of Chariton. Joseph and his passenger, 32-year-old Ashley Greubel, died on scene. Sprague did not suffer any serious injuries.

Highway 65/69 was shut down for several hours as officials investigated the scene. It was re-opened around 9:20 a.m.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused Greubel to cross the center line.