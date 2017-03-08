× Altoona Daycare Worker Accused of Dragging and Kicking Child

ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police say a daycare worker dragged and kicked a child and the whole thing was caught on camera.

44 year old Bobbie Albany was arrested today and charged with Child Endangerment Causing Injury. According to police Albany was working at 8th Street Child Care Center in Altoona on February 6th when she dragged a six year old boy across a room by his arm then kicked him several times while he was laying on the floor.

Police say witness statements were backed up by surveillance cameras in the child care center. Albany turned herself in to police today.