Army of Volunteers Descends on Seymour to Cleanup from Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Iowa -- When the town of Seymour needed help, hundreds of nearby students and their teachers answered the call.

"It`s kind of heartbreaking because we put ourselves in those shoes." said Moravia Senior Camy Gheer, "if that happened to us we all know we would have been heart broken and we all want to do the best we can to get em back going."

They came from places like Wayne Community, Moravia and Mormon trail; communities not unlike the one that was hit by an EF 2 tornado on Monday.

"A lot of people come from farm families, we have to work hard for what we want, work hard to reach our goals," says Gheer, "we know seymour is like that too so we want to help them reach their goals."

Seymour residents called the group of volunteers a 'little army' and couldn't thank each and every one of them enough for the work they were doing.

Carolyn Wickam summed up what everyone was think as she waved from her front porch. "They`re the most wonderful bunch of young people that we`ve got."

Those who have been working to clean up the town they or their loved ones live in, couldn`t thank them enough,