Conservation Project Funds Available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funds are available for conservation research and demonstration projects.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey, says the state has assistance for research to reduce nonpoint pollution.

Northey says the projects should focus on sustaining and improving soil and water quality, "We all recognize that we still have a lot to learn about protecting and improving our soils and water, and these funds are targeted towards projects that will improve their sustainability,”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture says funding is expected to be around a $150,000, individual grants cannot be more than $50,000.

Applications have to be submitted to the State Soil Conservation Committee by May 19th.