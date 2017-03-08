SCORES: Boys State Basketball Tournament

Cyclones Say They’re In It To Win It

Posted 10:30 pm, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:31PM, March 8, 2017

Kansas City --- Iowa State is a lock for a sixth straight NCAA Tournament, but as John Sears reports, the Cyclones say they want to win the Big 12. If they do, it would be ISU's third in four years.