Ed Sheeran to Play Wells Fargo Arena in June

Posted 7:09 am, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10AM, March 8, 2017

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Musician Ed Sheeran performs onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will be performing Des Moines this summer.

Dates for Sheeran’s latest North American tour were released Wednesday, with a stop at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines slated for June 30th.

Sheeran’s latest hit “Shape of You” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” and has spent six weeks atop the chart. The tour is in support of his album “÷”, which also features “Castle On The Hill.”

Tickets for the show go on Sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m.