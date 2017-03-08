× Ed Sheeran to Play Wells Fargo Arena in June

DES MOINES, Iowa – Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will be performing Des Moines this summer.

Dates for Sheeran’s latest North American tour were released Wednesday, with a stop at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines slated for June 30th.

Sheeran’s latest hit “Shape of You” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” and has spent six weeks atop the chart. The tour is in support of his album “÷”, which also features “Castle On The Hill.”

Tickets for the show go on Sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m.