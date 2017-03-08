× Grassley Brings Up Lynch/Clinton Meeting During Deputy AG Confirmation Hearing

WASHINGTON – Things got heated during a confirmation hearing Tuesday as the Senate considered the nominee to become second in command at the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

That’s because the Deputy AG will head the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the presidential election.

Rod Rosenstein faced numerous questions about his impartiality Tuesday and whether he will continue the Justice Department’s investigations. Many Democrats say if confirmed, Rosenstein should immediately recuse himself and have a special prosecutor handle the investigation.

Iowa senator Charles Grassley says it’s a hypocritical request given the actions of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

“She had a private meeting with the president Bill Clinton on her government airplane while the department was investigating Secretary Clinton. Where were the calls from Democratic leadership for a special counsel at that time?” asked Sen. Grassley

He also says the investigations shouldn’t stop with Russia. Grassley wants an FBI briefing on President Trump’s claims that the Obama administration bugged Trump Tower prior to the election.