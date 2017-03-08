× Homicide Investigation in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County authorities now say a man found dead early this week was the victim of a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 4252 Maple Street in rural Jasper County on Monday, March 6th on a report of an unresponsive man on the floor. When authorities arrived they found 61 year old Jose Luis C. Ramirez Berber dead.

Authorities aren’t releasing the cause of his death but they have ruled it to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about the Berber’s death is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (641) 792-5912.