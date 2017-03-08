× More Iowa Firefighters Affected by Testing Scandal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds more Iowa firefighters will have to retake their written exam, after a testing scandal was detected at Iowa’s Fire Service Training Bureau.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that 739 more firefighters at 94 departments test scores were improperly scored.

Back in January more than 1,700 firefighters learned they would have to re-take the exam. The investigation also led to the arrest of John McPhee, the former coordinator of the certification program.

McPhee is charged with misconduct in office and tampering with records.

All certification programs are entirely voluntary, and are not required by the State of Iowa, but some fire departments require their firefighters be certified.

The firefighters who are affected will be able to retake their written exam at no cost.