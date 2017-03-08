× Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police released a photo Wednesday of a man they believe was involved in two recent robberies.

The first happened back on February 25th at the Git n Go on East 29th Street and the second one happened the very next day at the Valero Gas Station at 3733 Easton Boulevard.

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.