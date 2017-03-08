× Sac County Man Dies After Going Back into Burning Home

LAKE VIEW, Iowa — A Sac County was killed this week after reportedly walking back into his burning home after he’d already evacuated.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon near the town of Lake View.

Sac County authorities say Jerry Brauckman and his wife Pamela Huss-Brauckman evacauted their home after smelling smoke. But Jerry then walked back into the home to investigate the source of the smoke. Authorities believe he was overcome by the smoke and became disoriented. He eventually crawled to a porch, smashed a window and crawled outside.

When emergency responders arrived they found him lying on the ground outside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire investigators say the fire appears to have started near a space heat on the ground floor.