Bottle Bill Supporters to Make Their Case to Leave Law Alone

DES MOINES, Iowa — A press conference is being held Thursday morning to make arguments against the changes proposed to Iowa’s bottle bill.

The new bill effectively scraps Iowa’s bottle redemption law. It has led to the recycling of more than 82,000 tons of empty cans and bottles every year.

The proposal would do away with the 5-cent deposit and instead depend solely on voluntary curbside recycling.

At 10:00 a.m., polling information regarding the law will be released. The president of Selzer and Company Polling will be on hand, along with two proponents of the current law. Participants will discuss why they think maintaining the current bottle bill is important. That’s at room 116 at the Capitol.

Thanks to the bottle bill, Iowa’s recycling rate is three times that of states that don’t have a five-cent deposit.