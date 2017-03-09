Cyclone Seniors Looking To Make it 3 out of 4 in Their Careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Iowa State Cyclones are back in a familiar place in more way than one.

The Sprint Center in Kansas City was once again "Hilton South" on Thursday afternoon as the Cyclones cruised to a nine point victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their opening round of the 2017 Big 12 Tournament. ISU was lead by senior point guard Monte Morris with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Cyclones have won two of the last three Big 12 Tournaments. The Cyclone seniors say they'd love to make it 3 out of 4 to finish their careers.