× DCI: Possible Link to Indiana Case Being Investigated in 2012 Evansdale Murders

EVANSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities may have a new lead in an Iowa cold case, thanks to a double murder investigation in Indiana.

Ten-year-old Elizabeth Collins and eight-year-old Lyric Cook were kidnapped in July of 2012. The cousins’ bodies were located six months later in a wooded area about 25-miles from where they were taken.

The two girls were last spotted riding their bikes near Myers Lake in Evansdale. No one has ever been charged in connection with their murders.

Their disappearance has similarities to a recent kidnapping and murder in Indiana, and that may be cause for optimism.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were kidnapped from a park near Delphi, Indiana last month. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area about a half mile from the trail the girls were on.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been in contact with their counterparts in Indiana about the case. So far they’ve shared notes about the two murder cases, but haven’t determined if there is a connection.