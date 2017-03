Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington, DC --- Indiana routed Iowa, 95-73. The Hawkeyes only trailed by 3 at the break, but Freshmen Jordan Bohannon (24 points) and Cordell Pemsl (14 points, 11 rebounds) needed more help.

Iowa's one and done at the Big Ten Tournament for the fourth straight year. This loss would seem to burst Iowa's NCAA bubble.