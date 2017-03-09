× Jasper County Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat Called In

NEWTON, Iowa – A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Jasper County Courthouse Thursday morning.

WHO Radio reports a 911 call came in to Jasper County dispatch around 10:30 a.m. and the caller indicated a bomb was in the courthouse.

Officials evacuated the courthouse, along with some nearby businesses. After a search of the courthouse turned up nothing suspicious, it was re-opened around 11:00 a.m.

An investigation into the threat has been opened.