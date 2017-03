× New Law Would Allow Iowans to Warm Up Vehicles Without Fear of Ticket

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may soon be able to warm up your car in your driveway without facing a fine.

One of Iowa’s little-known state laws says it’s illegal to leave your car running with no one behind the wheel. Few, if any, people are ever actually ticketed.

Wednesday the state Senate passed a bill reversing that law.

It’s already cleared the House and now awaits Gov. Terry Branstad’s signature.