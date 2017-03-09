× One Person Dead, Another Critically Injured in Webster City Fire

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – One person is dead following an overnight fire in Webster City and another is in critical condition.

Fire crews were called to 603 Ohio Street Wednesday night at 10:47 p.m. after a neighbor noticed the fire.

The home is split into two apartments, one upstairs and one downstairs. Crews found two people, a male and a female, in the upstairs apartment.

Emergency medical crews performed CPR on the scene. The male was taken to the hospital in Webster City but died. The female was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals by air ambulance and is listed in critical condition.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in an upstairs room. The cause has not been released.