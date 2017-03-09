Surveillance Video Shows Little Girl Being Blown Away in Heavy Winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- A little girl in Ohio was literally blown away during Wednesday's windstorm in the state.

Surveillance video shows Madison Gardner, 4, walk up the front stairs of her house and open the door. The wind then catches the door - sweeping both of them out of sight.

Her mom, Brittany Garnder, can be heard gasping before heading to help her daughter.

Luckily, she said, Madison wasn't hurt.

"She is totally OK," said Brittany. "She was scared at first, then was laughing away at it. She held on until I took her off the handle."

She set the video to Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly with Me" and posted it on her Facebook page, where it has been viewed nearly 10,000 times.