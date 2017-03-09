× Teenager Hit By Road Equipment Outside Lincoln High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a crash involving a teenager and a road grader outside of Lincoln High School.

It happened just before 3:00pm on Thursday afternoon near SW 9th and Loomis Street, across the street from the school.

SW 9th Street is shutdown in the area at this hour. Police will only tell Channel 13 that a teenager was injured while crossing the street. The teen’s name and the extent of his or her injuries isn’t known.

We’ll have more on this developing story as details come into our newsroom.