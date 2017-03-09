SCORES: Boys State Basketball Tournament

Teenager Killed After Being Hit by Road Grader Outside Lincoln High School

Posted 4:27 pm, March 9, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A Lincoln High School student is dead after being hit by a road grader outside the school this afternoon.

Police say Antonio Sanchez-Peck an 11th Grader at Lincoln High School was crossing SW 9th Street just before 3:00pm when he was hit by the road grader.  The vehicle belongs to the City of Des Moines.  It was southbound on SW 9th when it hit Sanchez-Peck.

SW 9th Street is still closed at this hour while police continue their investigation.