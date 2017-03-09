Voter ID Moves Closer To Governor Branstad’s Desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- House lawmakers passed a bill today that would require all Iowans to show a state ID before being allowed to vote.

The bill comes from the desk of Secretary of State Paul Pate. He says Iowa needs to stay ahead of the curve and act now to protect its voting system from fraud. His bill would make Iowans show a valid state ID at their precinct before they are allowed to vote. Iowans without a valid ID would be able to get a "voting only" ID card.

Pate and Republican supporters say the bill will increase voter turnout because it will make Iowans more sure that the voting system is protected. Opponents argue that adding an extra requirement to cast a vote will only disenfranchise and frustrate voters. They also claim that the bill is solution in search of a problem. Only a handful of Iowans have been accused of voter fraud in the last few statewide elections.

The bill passed the House 59-40. It will now go before the State Senate. If it passes there it would head to Governor Branstad's desk. He is a supporter of the bill.