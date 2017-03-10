Ag Secretary Confirmation Hearing Approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Papers have finally been filed this week to start the process of getting a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Agriculture nominee Sonny Perdue.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the White House has sent in the papers that go along with the nominee and he expects the process to be done before the Easter Break.

Grassley says, "I haven't asked the chairman of the committee, but I would bet next week, or at the latest, the following week, we will be having a hearing on Sonny Perdue to be secretary of agriculture and I don't see a lot standing in the way of his being confirmed."

That puts Purdue's confirmation vote sometime in late March or early April, nearly two months later than his predecessors confirmation vote.

Former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack entered office in January 20th, 2009.