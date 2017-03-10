Amish Farms Rebuild After Tornado Strikes Four Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Iowa- Rebuilding is well underway on farms in Wayne County, after an EF-2 tornado struck Monday night. The twister also damaged the school and the homes in Seymour.

Four Amish farms as far as six miles southwest of town were damaged. Vernon Mullet's farm had three buildings destroyed. That included his house, a barn, and a huge shop used to build wooded trusses for metal steel buildings.

On Wednesday 50 Amish Workers were there to start rebuilding Mullet's home, and business. Thursday there were some 30-35 workers on hand to help.

Also rebuilding of another shed was underway a quarter of a mile northeast at another neighbor's far,.

Mullet said he pays 10% of his building's value, into an Amish coop which covers such damage, and each time someone makes a claim, he pays another 10%.

The Amish businessman said he could start rebuilding so soon, as he had the wood already on hand in his business.