Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Three rare tiger cubs rejected by their mother now have a new caretaker in Ohio.

The one-month-old cubs are learning the ropes from an Australian Shepherd named Blakely. The Cincinnati Zoo matched the 6-year-old canine with the newborn felines so he could teach them tiger etiquette.

Blakely is no stranger to surrogacy, as she has also helped zoo handlers nurture cheetahs, skunks, and a warthog.