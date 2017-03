Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Emojis aren't just for texting anymore--they could soon be the new way to do your banking!

Capitol One has launched a banking chatbot that can speak in emojis. The new program is called Eno, and responds to users via text. For example, if someone sends the bot a cash bag emoji, Eno will respond with a summary of the customer's accounts.

Eno can also be used as a way to make payments, but this feature is currently only available to a limited number of customers.