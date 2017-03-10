Candlelight Vigil Remembers Fallen Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "It means a lot to me from my heart, and I'm just saying from the bottom of my heart I'm glad I have all the support I have, but one thing that really does hurt me is my son is not here no more," said Kandy Calvillo Castillo, mother of the late 16-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Peck. The 10th grader died after being hit by a road grader on Thursday afternoon.

It was a very emotional scene with lots of hugs and tears as people gathered in the Git-n-Go parking lot Friday evening around six o'clock, right across from Lincoln High School, for the candle light vigil. From students and teachers to friends and family, the people gathered were overcome with sorrow and most could not find the words to speak. But the simple act of showing up and being present to honor the life of a student who died so tragically spoke volumes.

"It really says a lot about the Lincoln community and the south side community that they're coming out on a cold night to pay tribute to a young man that we lost just way too soon," said Phil Roeder, Director of Communications & Public Affairs for Des Moines Public Schools. "All accounts points to it just being a tragic accident that happened literally just a few minutes after school dismissed to bring in the spring break."

Even though students are off from school until March 20th for spring break, counseling services are available right now. DMPS partners with Unity Point to provide free help at the Student Assistance Center. They can be reached by calling 515-263-4004.