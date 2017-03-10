× Crews Battling Wildfire at Chichaqua Wildlife Area

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire in northeast Polk County Friday morning.

Firefighters on scene tell Channel 13 they were called out to the Chichaqua Wildlife Area around 5:30 a.m. The fire is near the 9400 block of NE 118th, which is a Maxwell address.

There are two main fires, on either side of a creek. Officials are not certain how long it will take to put out the flames.

Crews from Maxwell, Collins, and Bondurant are on scene. Workers from Polk County Conservation are also monitoring the fire.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.