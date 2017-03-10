Cute Kids Crash Dad’s Important Skype Interview with the BBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the best video we've seen in a long time -- a professor doing a Skype interview with the BBC from his home is interrupted when his two young children crash his office!

First, Robert Kelly's toddler daughter dances in. Kelly tries unsuccessfully to push her aside as he continues to discuss the South Korean president's impeachment. Next, a younger child barrels into the office in a walker.

Then a woman runs into the room, and slowly but surely, manages to pull both children out of the room.

Kelly had a mostly straight face throughout the encounter, but he did crack a smile and laugh at one point.

