× Fireworks Thrown at Pedestrians, Urbandale Police Seeking Suspects

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two male suspects in connection to incidents that took place on March 8th.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 64th and Roseland on a call of fireworks being thrown at pedestrians. The victim told police a black Nissan (Maxima or Altima) drove up next to him while he was walking on the sidewalk. People in the vehicle yelled something out the window before throwing a firework that exploded near the victim.

The vehicle’s occupants are described as “two thin, younger, white males,” and the driver may have a beard.

Police then talked to a second victim in the 6500 block of Roseland Drive. While delivering mail, this man had a similar experience. He stated he observed a black Nissan with two younger white males inside driving toward him, before yelling something and throwing a firework out the window. The firework exploded near the victim’s face and required medical treatment.

Urbandale police ask anyone with information regarding these events to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. They also ask businesses or homeowners in the area with surveillance systems to look for the suspects or their vehicle on recorded footage.