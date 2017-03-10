Governor Branstad Comments on Minimum Wage Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Thursday night, the Iowa House passed its version of the minimum wage bill that would make it illegal for any local government to set a higher minimum wage than the state level.

Governor Branstad says he will support the measure if it makes it to his desk. However, he would like to see it accompanied by another bill.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen in the Senate. I'd like to see us, over time, increase the minimum wage modestly, in a way that doesn't drive small business out of business and yet, at the same time, improves opportunities," said the governor. "But I understand that Ankeny, they don't wanna go along with the increase that Polk County's doing. I think it's going to be a problem in a lot of these communities where they're, you know, competing with neighboring counties that have a different rate. I think it makes sense to have a uniform minimum wage in the state of Iowa. Most of our businesses are paying much more than a minimum wage, as well."

Republican leaders at the Statehouse are not offering up a bill that would raise Iowa's minimum wage. The only neighboring state that pays a wage equal to Iowa's is Wisconsin; all others have a higher starting wage.