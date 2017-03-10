Indianola Fire Department Gets Automatic CPR Device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- The Indianola Fire Department has a new device to help save lives.

The department purchased a Lucas Device - a small, portable machine that automatically administers chest compressions. The device is kept in an ambulance for emergencies; the department says it can provide CPR for long periods of time. Grants, along with community donations, made the $13,000 device a reality for the department, and firefighters say it was worth every penny.

It's priceless in the sense that we may improve the chances of survivability for that patient that has a cardiac arrest," said Lt. Thad White.

The fire department plans to purchase three more Lucas Devices, having one for all four of its ambulances.