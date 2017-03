Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Wednesday, women around the country were encouraged to participate in A Day Without A Woman, an event that coincided with International Women's Day.

Iowa State University English professor Maggie LaWare serves as the chair of the university's Committee on Women, and came to the studio to talk more about the group's message.

She touches on the disparities between men and women in the workforce and the various roles women play around the world.