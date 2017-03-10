× New Windsor Heights Speed Cams Issue Thousands of Citations in First Month

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Drivers in Windsor Heights are racking up speeding citations by the thousands.

In January, the city installed two new speed cameras along University Avenue. They’re located in the only section of University with a 25-mile per hour speed limit.

In the first month, the cameras led to an average of about 1,100 tickets per week. That works out to about one every 10 minutes.

The most serious violation involved a driver going nearly 70-miles per hour.

The city says the cameras free up officers to handle other violations and services.