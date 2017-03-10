Officials: Chichaqua Wildlife Area Fire was ‘Intentionally Set’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Officials say they believe a fire at a wildlife area in northeast Polk County Friday morning was intentionally set.

Fire crews remain on the scene at the Chichaqua Wildlife Area as they wait for the fire to burn out. Firefighters were called out around 5:30 a.m. The fire is near the 9400 block of NE 118th, which is a Maxwell address.

Doug Ronig, the Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, says it appears the fire was intentionally set in three locations. Burn crews from PCC and local fire departments back-burned some areas to provide a barrier for the fire. They say the fire was contained around 8:00 a.m. and now they are waiting for the flames to burn out.

Ronig says about 600 to 700 acres of land was burned in the fire.

Crews from Maxwell, Collins, Bondurant, and Elkhart are working the fire.

An investigation into who started the fires continues.