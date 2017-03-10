Quilts of Valor Honors 101-Year-Old WWII Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- A 101-year-old World War II veteran was honored with a special quilt on Friday.

Melvin Anderson, an Army veteran, was visited by Quilts of Valor at New Perspective Senior Living in the Quad Cities.

With his daughter by his side, Melvin laughed that his gift was "better than having kids." Melvin's daughter says her father is sharp and loves being around people.

"It was very special for him and for the years of service that he gave to the country. He has always given credit to God for all that he has had. Very special man," said his daughter Bonnie Bounds.

Quilts of Valor is made up of all volunteers. The organization gives away 200 quilts locally each year.