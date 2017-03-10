Rescued Sandyville Dog Has New Home with Warren County Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- Another one of the dogs rescued from a Sandyville property in February now has a new home.

Karma, the bloodhound that was severely injured and had to have one of her ears amputated, was taken home by Warren County Sheriff Brian Vos. The sheriff was among those who helped rescue Karma and 18 other dogs from the property.

Vos' family has renamed the dog Lucky Penny.

Since being rescued, the dogs have been receiving care from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.