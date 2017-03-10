‘The Bridges of Madison County’ Author Dies at 77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS -- The author of The Bridges of Madison County died on Friday morning.

Robert James Waller's literary agency confirmed the author died at his home in Texas following an illness.

Waller is known for his best-selling novel The Bridges of Madison County that was published in 1992. The story was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, and was also performed as a Broadway musical.

The novel was #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list and remained on the list for three years.

Waller was 77 years old.